Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638,602 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy makes up 9.3% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $92,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,132,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,747,162. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

