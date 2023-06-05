SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,820 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 865,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000.

SPYV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $41.60. 635,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

