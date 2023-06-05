Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $711-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.33 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. 2,482,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,081. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,210 shares of company stock worth $9,678,314. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 381,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

