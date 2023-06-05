Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after buying an additional 70,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 630,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,910.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.28. 39,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,688. The stock has a market cap of $786.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

