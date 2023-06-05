State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $82.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.21.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

State Street Stock Up 2.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

