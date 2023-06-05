Status Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Status has a market cap of $89.90 million and $1.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,882.94 or 1.00070658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02380275 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,100,254.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

