Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Achieves $81.16 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $81.16 million and $1.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,863.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00346451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00548759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00066981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00425506 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,698,156 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

