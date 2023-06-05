StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. Analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.