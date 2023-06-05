StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
