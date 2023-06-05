StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

Shares of XBIT opened at $5.11 on Friday. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in XBiotech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in XBiotech by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

