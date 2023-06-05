StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 2.9 %

CMCM opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services.

