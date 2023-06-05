StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Coffee has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

