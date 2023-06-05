StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.66 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

