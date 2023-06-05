StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LITB opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

