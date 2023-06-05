StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Startek during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Startek by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Startek in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

