StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPER. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Xperi Price Performance
Shares of XPER opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Xperi has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
