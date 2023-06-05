StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPERGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPER. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of XPER opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Xperi has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.