StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPER. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of XPER opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Xperi has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xperi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

