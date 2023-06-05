StockNews.com Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $512.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.67. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

