StockNews.com Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.27.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LITE opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.