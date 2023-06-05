StockNews.com Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to “Buy”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
TSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $105.24.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
