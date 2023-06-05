Strike Market Cap Achieves $40.37 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $10.79 or 0.00042251 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $40.37 million and $1.17 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,741,684 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

