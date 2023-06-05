Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Gap Down to $52.85

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.85, but opened at $51.54. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 36,491 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.