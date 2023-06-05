Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,217.74 and $2.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019733 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015711 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,116.35 or 0.99975599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024272 USD and is down -33.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

