SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

SSY opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

