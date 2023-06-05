Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.04 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 100,124 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 211.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 331.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,510.2% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 137,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 129,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

