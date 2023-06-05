Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

