Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
SYPR stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
