Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $14.13. Talos Energy shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 288,899 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Talos Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after buying an additional 754,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after buying an additional 982,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

