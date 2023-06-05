Tangible Price Hits $3.58 on Top Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00013310 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $116.36 million and approximately $70.02 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tangible has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.55546173 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,417.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

