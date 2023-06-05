TD Securities Increases Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$16.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAWLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.