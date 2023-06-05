TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Up 5%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TDCX. TheStreet downgraded shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TDCX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.