TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.79

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 4319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

TDK Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.91). TDK had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.