Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -37.14%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

