Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Intevac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. 100,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,697. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

