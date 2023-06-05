Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
Capital City Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $531.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.60. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.
Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group
In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Capital City Bank Group Company Profile
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.
