Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Flushing Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.27% of Flushing Financial worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $12.74. 83,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,299. The stock has a market cap of $375.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Grassi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,932.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

