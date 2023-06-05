Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 246,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,640. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

