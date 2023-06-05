Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 10,988 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

NYSE VPG traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $34.87. 29,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $474.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VPG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $412,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 477,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,617.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

