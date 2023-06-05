Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 10,988 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VPG traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $34.87. 29,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $474.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30.
VPG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $412,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 477,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,617.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.
