Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,367 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FRP worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FRP by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in FRP by 4.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FRP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FRPH traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.14. 8,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,029. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $541.69 million, a PE ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II bought 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $240,775.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,252.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FRP

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.