Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Viad during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.45. 73,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $509.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.73. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,707.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

