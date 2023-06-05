Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. Marine Products makes up approximately 1.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.19. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

