Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.48 and last traded at $48.48. Approximately 314,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 574,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,610 shares of company stock worth $2,108,273. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after acquiring an additional 221,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,120,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 163,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

