Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.52 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Tezos has a market cap of $849.79 million and $11.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003364 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003396 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003119 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 961,638,200 coins and its circulating supply is 940,442,193 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

