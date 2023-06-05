Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003341 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $830.75 million and $13.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003170 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003079 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001351 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 961,638,200 coins and its circulating supply is 940,442,193 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.