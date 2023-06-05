The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 13.6 %
The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.35.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
