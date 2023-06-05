The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 13.6 %

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.