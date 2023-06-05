The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,959. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.