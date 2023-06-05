The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.2 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Featured Stories
