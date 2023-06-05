Thematics Asset Management Acquires New Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,315,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.12% of PTC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 101.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 147,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,337. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,212 shares of company stock worth $65,452,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.