Thematics Asset Management Acquires Shares of 139,000 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,805,000. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Global Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after buying an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,110,000 after buying an additional 68,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.19.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

