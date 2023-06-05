Thematics Asset Management Buys Shares of 400,000 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Gentex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Gentex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Gentex stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.99. 286,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

