Thematics Asset Management Buys Shares of 481,000 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 481,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,000. Rollins comprises 1.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Rollins as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rollins by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

ROL traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. 327,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

