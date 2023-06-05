Thematics Asset Management Invests $25.95 Million in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,954,000. MSA Safety accounts for 1.6% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.46% of MSA Safety as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in MSA Safety by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MSA traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,280. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

